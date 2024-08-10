Barclays Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $72.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.69. 2,051,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $270,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 45,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,406,000 after acquiring an additional 126,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

