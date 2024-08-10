Barclays Cuts Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $70.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 2,020,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.