Barclays Increases New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $45.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYT

New York Times Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 72.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in New York Times by 3,368.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.