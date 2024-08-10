Barclays Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $55.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,439. California Resources has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 497.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after buying an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

