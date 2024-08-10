Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $4,325,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.22. 901,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

