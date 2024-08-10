BDF Gestion Acquires New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 272,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,431 shares of company stock worth $4,426,243. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $106.20. 854,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

