BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 6,934 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.03. 1,335,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.