BDF Gestion Invests $1.85 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.