BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 10,551 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 776,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

