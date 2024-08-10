BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 6,176 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20,875.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.9% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.15. 625,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,854. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average of $274.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

