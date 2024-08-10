BDF Gestion Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in State Street by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.