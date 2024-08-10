Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

BEAM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 522,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.