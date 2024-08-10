Belrium (BEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

