Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.73. 430,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,529. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

