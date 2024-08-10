Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

