Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE SGHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,801. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

