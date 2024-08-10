BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading Down 8.2%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.11 and last traded at C$11.20. 103,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 117,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.13.

