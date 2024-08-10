BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,349. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

