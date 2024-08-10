Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. Analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

