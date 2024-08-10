BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUI. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 297,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 306,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

