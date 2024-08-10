Blackwell 3D Construction (OTC:PARG) Stock Price Up 121.8%

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC:PARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 121.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 25,723 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17,049% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Blackwell 3D Construction Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

About Blackwell 3D Construction

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

