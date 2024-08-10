BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $76.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

