BMO Capital Markets Cuts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $5.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 597,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,418. The company has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MacroGenics by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

