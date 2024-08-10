BMO Capital Markets Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 2,218,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,675,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,835,047,000 after acquiring an additional 324,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,493,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 352,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after acquiring an additional 842,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

