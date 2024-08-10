BMO Capital Markets Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,658. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

