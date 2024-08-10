Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.