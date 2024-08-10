Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,174. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.