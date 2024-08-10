BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 1,626,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,530. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

