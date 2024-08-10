BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BRC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.21. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get BRC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.