BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

BBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,010. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.