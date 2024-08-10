Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Price Target at $474.57

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.04. 137,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.68. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

