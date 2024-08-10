Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT at $245.80

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $1,165,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,085 shares of company stock worth $7,611,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,623,000 after buying an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,897,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.89. 347,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,398. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $234.94.

Tetra Tech’s stock is set to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

