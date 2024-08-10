Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 30.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Exagen worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

