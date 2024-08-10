Brokers Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.49. 1,786,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. Amgen has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average of $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

