Brokers Set Expectations for Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

HDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 407,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,490. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $357.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

