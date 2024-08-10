Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2026 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.47.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. 1,031,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,177. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

