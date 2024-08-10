Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Bumble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 128.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

