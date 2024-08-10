Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

BMBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

