Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $480.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $12.20 on Tuesday, hitting $390.81. 60,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 52 week low of $318.68 and a 52 week high of $688.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,195,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 648.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after buying an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 26.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

