Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.75.

CBT traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.15. 403,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.57.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

