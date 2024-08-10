CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY25 guidance to $22.44-$23.33 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 22.440-23.330 EPS.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $462.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $467.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

