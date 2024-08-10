Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadre updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cadre stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,183. Cadre has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

