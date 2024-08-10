Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

TNDM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

