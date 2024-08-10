Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $27.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

SEDG traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 5,013,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

