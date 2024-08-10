Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,364. Progyny has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,608,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 329,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

