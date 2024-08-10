Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$8.87. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 76,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 12.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$787.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.0202475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -113.33%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.