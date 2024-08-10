Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 430,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,147. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

