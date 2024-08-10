Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. 1,576,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $165.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

