Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 62,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,478. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

