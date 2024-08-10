Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,712.10

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,712.10 ($60.22) and traded as high as GBX 4,753.84 ($60.75). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,735 ($60.51), with a volume of 31,688 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,547.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,712.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,692.41.

Capital Gearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 78 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,523.81%.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

